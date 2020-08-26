Bank customers demand return of jewellery as news of theft spreads

Officials say they will lodge police complaint soon

Hundreds of customers assembled in front of Canara Bank branch at Manjur near here on Wednesday and demanded immediate return of their jewellery as it was said that gold jewellery pledged with the bank branch had been stolen.

The bank customers got suspicious when one person was turned down by a bank employee who said that he could not redeem his pledged jewellery last week. When the customer lodged a complaint with senior bank officials, an internal inquiry was launched, police said.

Investigations suggested that assessor Manikandan of Ramanathapuram had allegedly indulged in malpractice, and he was suspended three days ago, a bank official told reporters.

On Wednesday, the customers thronged the bank branch and demanded immediate return of their jewellery as they were ready to remit the entire loan amounts with interest. As the situation turned tense, the police were called. Accompanied by revenue officials, the police convinced the customers that the bank would hold an inquiry and make arrangements to return their jewellery.

The bank branch has been functioning at Manjur for about 40 years, and people, mostly farmers, pledge their jewellery for agricultural activities.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar said that the bank officials informed the District Crime Branch police that they would ascertain the exact quantum of missing jewellery and lodge a complaint in a day or two.

A senior officer suspected that gold ornaments worth about ₹50 lakh were missing.