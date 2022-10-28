Bangladesh nationals residing illegally in various districts of TN: Law Minister

Foreigners in private houses misuse form C, foreign students involve in smuggling activities, says Mr. Regupathy

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said Bangladesh nationals were "residing illegally" in various districts, particularly in Tiruppur city, "under the guise of [being native] Bengalis of West Bengal."

In his speech in the meeting of Home Ministers & Lieutenant Governors at Surajkund in Haryana, Mr. Regupathy said foreigners staying in private houses misused form 'C' registration in some cases and in such issues regular cases were registered against them.

Further, foreign students prolonged their stay, involved in smuggling activities, unofficial employment, forming informal associations, using social media, etc, an official release issued by the Tamil Nadu government quoted Mr. Regupathy as saying in the meeting.

Contending Tamil Nadu was the most peaceful State in the Union of India under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Regupathy said the DMK government maintained peace as well as created an environment where our people can feel and live protected by the government.

"We not only maintain law and order but also created an environment to avoid even squabbles to big issues like terrorist bomb blasts (Sic)," Mr. Regupathy was quoted as saying.

As of October 8 this year, 91,761 Sri Lankan Tamils refugees residing in Tamil Nadu, including 58,171 of those who are living in 107 recapitalisation camps and 33,590 Sri Lankan Tamils are living outside the camp, he said. "Efforts are being are taken to deport them or extend their visa, if eligible."

Pointing to the recent "influx due to economic crisis" in Sri Lanka, he said as on October 8, 176 Sri Lankan Tamils have arrived at Ramanathapuram district and they were "accommodated" in Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Mandapam.

In the special camp in Tiruchi, there were 131 inmates (concerned in 103 cases), including 73 Sri Lankan Tamils, six Sri Lankan Sinhalese, 33 Bangladesh nationals, seven from Iran, five from Nigeria, two from China and one each from Russia, Bulgaria, Mexico, Germany and one from a West African country, the Minister said. Presently, 85 Rohingyas were staying in Tamil Nadu.

Elaborating on the Tamil Nadu government's action towards 'Drug-free Tamil Nadu', he said during a special operation between December 6, 2021 and January 1, 2022, a total of 1,272 NDPS cases have been registered resulting in the arrest of 1,221 accused and seizure of 2,299 kg of ganja and 23 kg of heroin.

As for cyber crime, the total number of complaints reported in Tamil Nadu for the year 2022 as per NCRP portal was 45,448. "We have registered nearly 2,430 FIRs. Total amount frozen is ₹67.3 crore. People are still unaware about the Helpline Number 1930. It must be included in SMS sent by Banks and displayed in their websites".