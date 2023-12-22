ADVERTISEMENT

Bangalore man arrested for stealing rare, century-old book from Nilgiri library

December 22, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Police said the library in Udhagamandalam had found the book missing soon after the literature fest in October; the thief was traced when he attempted to sell the 116-year-old book on Instagram

The Hindu Bureau

The Pirates of Malabar and An Englishwoman in India Two Hundred Years Ago, by Colonel John Biddulph, a 116-year-old book that had gone missing from the Nilgiri Library in Udhagamandalam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 34-year-old Bangalore resident was arrested for stealing a 116-year-old book from the 160-year-old Nilgiri Library in Udhagamandalam.

Police officials identified the accused as Katitra Debnath, 34, a resident of Koramangala in Bangalore. According to officials, office-bearers at the library were taking stock of books, following the completion of the Ooty Literature Fest in October, when they realized that the century-old book, The Pirates of Malabar and An Englishwoman in India Two Hundred Years Ago, by Colonel John Biddulph, was missing from the library.

One of the office-bearers of the library registered a complaint with the Nilgiris district police who began investigations. A few weeks later, the police were tipped-off about the sale of the book through Instagram. They tracked down the mobile phone user’s details using resources from the Cyber Crime Cell and traced the mobile phone number to Debnath, who was arrested and brought to the Nilgiris where he was remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officials said that Debnath earned a living by stealing rare books from across India and selling them to collectors. During his arrest, a tranche of rare books from across India were seized from his home. They said that he was hoping to sell the book stolen from the library for upwards of ₹10,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US