Bands with purpose

At first glance, the bands — made of thread or of a synthetic substance — resemble any other religious thread worn by students on their wrists. But, there is a reason why they are worn.

“The colours could be those of the flags of political parties or caste outfits to which they belong. In public places, you see nothing wrong in them but the students know the difference,” explains a teacher in Dindigul district.

But students are not to blame for sporting the bands, points out Mr. Kathir.

“Students are only the arrow and are being used for political gain by some outfits and individuals.”

According to the circular, the wrist bands, which come in shades of red, yellow, green and saffron, indicate whether they belong to a ‘lower caste’ or ‘upper caste’. In addition, rings and forehead tilaks are also used as caste markers.