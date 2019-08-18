Bands with purpose

At first glance, the bands — made of thread or of a synthetic substance — resemble any other religious thread worn by students on their wrists. But, there is a reason why they are worn.
“The colours could be those of the flags of political parties or caste outfits to which they belong. In public places, you see nothing wrong in them but the students know the difference,” explains a teacher in Dindigul district.
But students are not to blame for sporting the bands, points out Mr. Kathir.
“Students are only the arrow and are being used for political gain by some outfits and individuals.”
According to the circular, the wrist bands, which come in shades of red, yellow, green and saffron, indicate whether they belong to a ‘lower caste’ or ‘upper caste’. In addition, rings and forehead tilaks are also used as caste markers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor