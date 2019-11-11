Tamil Nadu

Ban PUBG, says PMK founder Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss   | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

more-in

Video game normalises violence and killings in people’s minds, and will have a negative impact on youngsters, S. Ramadoss claims

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday demanded a ban on the video game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), which is hugely popular among the youth.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the game, which was launched in March last year, had become popular among youngsters in cities and villages alike. Arguing that PUBG normalised violence and killings in people’s minds, he claimed it will have a negative impact on youngsters. “The symptoms of PUBG are already becoming apparent. Students are not studying properly, and the psychological impact [of the game] is evident. Experts are already recommending a ban on the game,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the State government to ban the game and recommend that the Central government did the same.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 4:53:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ban-pubg-says-pmk-founder-ramadoss/article29940919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY