Ban PUBG, says PMK founder Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday demanded a ban on the video game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), which is hugely popular among the youth.
In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the game, which was launched in March last year, had become popular among youngsters in cities and villages alike. Arguing that PUBG normalised violence and killings in people’s minds, he claimed it will have a negative impact on youngsters. “The symptoms of PUBG are already becoming apparent. Students are not studying properly, and the psychological impact [of the game] is evident. Experts are already recommending a ban on the game,” he said.
Dr. Ramadoss urged the State government to ban the game and recommend that the Central government did the same.
