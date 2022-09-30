Tamil Nadu

Ban on VCK-Left rally for social harmony unjustified: Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan. File

Thol. Thirumavalavan. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Welcoming the ban on RSS march on October 2, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the State government’s decision to ban VCK-Left rally for social harmony on the same day was ‘unjustified’.

Speaking to reporters, he said he would accept the fears expressed by the State government and the police that allowing RSS rally in 50 locations at a time when PFI has been banned by the Centre would lead to law-and-order issues in the State.

“In the State government’s point of view, PFI and RSS are both being seen as religious organisations. However, the decision to disallow the rally planned by VCK and Left parties for social harmony is shocking. Those organisations (RSS and PFI) are not political parties while VCK, CPM and CPI are political parties. Several other political parties and democratic organisations expressed their support for the rally. These organisations are neither religious nor do they spread hate among people,” he said.

Also Read
VCK, CPI and CPI(M) to organise human chain demonstration against RSS march

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was completely unjustified to ban the VCK-Left rally citing the ban on RSS rally on October 2. “VCK, Left and other political parties participating in the rally and RSS are not the same. We participate in democratic elections while RSS is an organisation that spreads hate and fascism in the society,” he stated.

Making a statement that point to VCK expanding its footprint in Andhra, Mr. Thirumavalavan criticised Guntur city administration for demolishing the platform upon which the statue of B. P. Mandal, who chaired the Mandal Commission, was supposed to be installed.

“The Tamil Nadu government should also come forward to install a statue of B.P. Mandal. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s dream was realised in Mandal Commission. Mandal should be seen as a symbol of resistance to Hindutva politics,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2022 6:40:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ban-on-vck-left-rally-for-social-harmony-unjustified-thirumavalavan/article65954269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY