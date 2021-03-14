Ban on political posters

Tiruppur

14 March 2021 00:52 IST

While the model code of conduct imposes restrictions on party flags and posters ahead of elections, two hamlets in the Nambiyampalayam village panchayat, Avinashi panchayat union, Tiruppur district, have not been allowing any display of political paraphernalia for nearly two decades. A. Jagadeesan, chairman of the Avinashi panchayat union and a resident of Nambiyampalayam, said people of M. Nadhamapalayam and Pullayagoundenpalayam had not been placing party flags or pasting political posters since 2001 to maintain peace. With nearly 600 voters, people from the two hamlets do not fail to vote during elections, he said.

