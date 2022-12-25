Ban on mining near national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves, and elephant corridors to continue: TN government

December 25, 2022 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday clarified that mining and quarrying were still not permissible within one-km radial distance from the boundaries of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves, and elephant corridors, though the term, ‘reserve forests’, has been deleted from the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

The term , ‘reserve forests’, was included in the Rules when a new clause (e) in sub-rule 1-A of rule 36 was added to prevent quarrying or mining within one km radial distance of the boundaries of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves, elephant corridors and reserve forests. “The term ,‘reserve forests’, was included in the order, though it was not specifically announced,” the government said. It recalled Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan’s speech in the Assembly that the restriction on quarrying within one km of ‘reserve forests’ had posed practical difficulties and said it had also resulted in a revenue loss. More than 500 quarries , including 19 of TAMIN, and mines were affected, the government said it had also resulted in a revenue loss.

Mr. Duraimurgan said necessary amendments would be made in the rules. The issue was discussed in detail at a review meeting of the District Officers of the Geology and Mining Department chaired by the Minister on June 16. After considering the Department’s recommendation, the government ordered the deletion of the term, ‘reserve forests’ from rule 36 (1-A) (e),” the government said in a release.