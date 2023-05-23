ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on gutkha, pan masala extended for a year

May 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu initiated the ban in 2016.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended for a period of one year from May 23, 2023, the ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of chewable food products such as gutkha and pan masala, containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients.

The order was issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, in pursuance of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006. Tamil Nadu initiated the ban in 2016, and as per the provisions of the Act, the State extends the ban for a period of one year, every year, according to sources.

