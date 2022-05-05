Ban on events like pattina pravesam should continue: CPI(M)

The practice is not right in the modern era: Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday said the ban on events like pattina pravesam should continue.

In a statement, he said that a human being lifting another human being in a palanquin was not right in the modern era, and alleged that it was an insult to one’s dignity and amounted to slavery. Mr. Balakrishnan also said the practice had been stopped in many parts of the State.

“We need to differentiate between belief in God and one human being lifted by another human,” he said, and called for firm action from the government to stop such practices. Referring to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s statement that he was even ready to carry the palanquin at the event, Mr. Balakrishnan said this would pave the way for unnecessary law and order problems.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman said the practice of a human lifting another human was not acceptable.

‘Revoke ban’

DMDK president Vijayakant on Thursday urged the State government to immediately revoke the ban on pattina pravesam of Dharmapuram Adheenam.

In a statement, he said it had been a tradition dating back to ancient times, and it had existed even during British rule. The sudden ban raised questions, he said.

Even in weddings, it had become a practice to carry the bride and the groom in a palanquin. During some festivals, the deities were carried in palanquins, he noted.

He alleged that the ban was an attempt to divert the public’s attention from real issues like power shortage, corruption, lack of job opportunities and high inflation.