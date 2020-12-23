Ban mobile app-based loan firms, urges Ramadoss

“Many have ended their lives due to these mobile app-based loans firms. I had insisted on banning these firms. These firms have to be banned without any delay”

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday called for banning mobile phone application-based firms lending loans, in the wake of a suicide of a man who was termed a thief by one such firm for allegedly not paying back a sum of ₹4,000.

“Many have ended their lives due to these mobile app-based loans firms. I had insisted on banning these firms. These firms have to be banned without any delay,” Mr. Ramadoss said in a series of tweets.

A man from Palayanoor village in Maduranthagam, who was a load man of a private firm, had taken an instant loan of ₹4,000 through a mobile application-based loan firm after his father fell ill.

As he was yet to repay the loan, a representative from the firm called over the repayment. Eventually, some contacts of the man who took a loan received messages that he had taken a loan and failed to repay them. It went on to say that he was involved in illegal activities.

Mr. Ramadoss also urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant a solatium of ₹25 lakh each to the families of two workers, who died of electrocution in a private company, where they were employed.

While three employees were involved in maintenance work in an automobile component manufacturing company at Thirumudivakkam SIPCOT Industrial Estate, two were electrocuted when the ladder they were moved came in contact with a high-tension live wire above them.

Mr. Ramadoss wanted ₹25 lakh each for families for each of the two workers, who died in the accident and ₹5 lakh compensation, who was injured in the incident.

Those in need of counselling may contact the state health helpline -104 or call Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline - 044-24640050.