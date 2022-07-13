Ballot box for presidential election arrives in Chennai

The ballot box, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials for the Presidential elections scheduled on July 18, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday evening. They were taken to the Secretariat campus and kept in the strong room. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha MPs, 18 Rajya Sabha MPs and 234 MLAs. While the AIADMK-led alliance has announced its support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the DMK-led alliance has decided to back former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha's candidature. Mr. Sinha and Ms. Murmu were in Chennai on June 30 and July 2 respectively to seek the support of elected representatives from Tamil Nadu.