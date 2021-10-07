Balagurusamy wants NEP implemented

CHENNAI

07 October 2021 02:23 IST

Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E. Balagurusamy has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to implement the National Education Policy.

Since education is on the concurrent list, the State is obliged to implement the NEP. By not doing so, the State may face impediments to the administration of higher educational institutions, he cautioned. Higher educational institutions and universities could face problems from the proposed the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) and run into obstacles in receiving funds from Union Government agencies and government departments for development and research projects.

Mr. Balagurusamy wrote: “Tamil Nadu must implement the NEP with suitable modifications, if necessary, so that students from the State do not lag behind their counterparts from other States.”

