Bakrid celebrations, a low-key affair in Salem

SALEM

02 August 2020 07:21 IST

Bakrid celebrations were held in a low-key manner here on Saturday. As part of government restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19, masjids here remained closed and police personnel were deployed at these places to prevent crowding. Families conducted prayers at their residences.

S.R.Anwar, Muthuvalli from Salem Jamia Masjid Trust Board, said the celebrations were restricted to residences. Families conducted prayers at the terrace of their residences taking necessary safety measures.

