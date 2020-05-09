Bakery owner arrested for offensive ad

The Mambalam police on Saturday arrested Prasanth, 32, owner of T. Nagar-based Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries, on the charge of outraging religious feelings.

In an advertisement for his bakery circulated on WhatsApp, he had mentioned ‘Made by Jains on Order, No Muslim Staff’. Initiating suo motu action, Mambalam police inspector Balamurali arrested Prasanth.

He was booked under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) of IPC.