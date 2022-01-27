Bail to woman accused of killing her newborn baby

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a woman from Thanjavur district who has been accused of murdering her newborn baby by dumping it in a toilet flush tank at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in December 2021.

The woman, Priyadharshini, was in a relationship with one Sathish. She gave birth to a baby girl, which she dumped in the toilet flush tank at the trauma care wing of the hospital.

While supervising the cleaning of the toilet a hospital employee found the child dead, and lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, the petitioner was booked and later remanded in judicial custody. Priyadharshini’s earlier bail petition was dismissed by the court.

Justice S. Ananthi took note of the fact that there was no previous case against the woman and granted her bail. The court directed her to report at Thanjavur Medical College Police Station daily for 30 days.