Bail granted

MADURAI

06 September 2021 21:55 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to an employee of Idhayam Trust in the Madurai illegal child adoption case. Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with conditions to R. Kalaivani, coordinator of the Trust.

The key accused in the case are director of the Trust G.R. Sivakumar and his accomplice Madarsha. The main accused are remanded in judicial custody. They had allegedly sold two infants to two childless couples without the knowledge of their mother.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman had handed her children to the home run by the Trust as she was unable to take care of them. Police nabbed Sivakumar when he was on the way to Kerala.

The court later granted bail to the two childless couples, a vegetable merchant and a social worker.