Bagayam police station near CMC campus in Vellore being renovated

April 01, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bagayam police station closed for building renovation,functioning on next building of inspector police quatres at Bagayam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

For over a week, Bagayam police station on the Cuddalore - Chittoor Road (NH 38) in the outskirts of Vellore town has been functioning from the adjacent police housing quarters as the old station was being renovated.

Tucked between the Christian Medical College (CMC) campus and the toll plaza on the highway, the station is the only such facility available between Vellore and Arani town, a distance of around 45 kms on the highway. “Water seepage was the major reason for the damage of the building (police station). Renovation will restore it to its original condition,” said S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore) .

The renovation is being done by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC). The entire work is expected to get completed before the onset of the north east monsoon. Due to the renovation work, the police station has been functioning from a small room for routine office work including registering complaints and writer’s desk.

