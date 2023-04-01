HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bagayam police station near CMC campus in Vellore being renovated

April 01, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Bagayam police station closed for building renovation,functioning on next building of inspector police quatres at Bagayam on Saturday.

Bagayam police station closed for building renovation,functioning on next building of inspector police quatres at Bagayam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

For over a week, Bagayam police station on the Cuddalore - Chittoor Road (NH 38) in the outskirts of Vellore town has been functioning from the adjacent police housing quarters as the old station was being renovated.

Tucked between the Christian Medical College (CMC) campus and the toll plaza on the highway, the station is the only such facility available between Vellore and Arani town, a distance of around 45 kms on the highway. “Water seepage was the major reason for the damage of the building (police station). Renovation will restore it to its original condition,” said S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore) .

The renovation is being done by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC). The entire work is expected to get completed before the onset of the north east monsoon. Due to the renovation work, the police station has been functioning from a small room for routine office work including registering complaints and writer’s desk.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.