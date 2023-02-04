ADVERTISEMENT

Backward Classes panel empowered to examine demands for internal quota

February 04, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The State government has authorised the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission to examine the demands, if any, for internal reservation within the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Denotified Communities (DNCs). It has tasked the Commission with submitting a report in three months.

The decision followed the observations of the Supreme Court, which struck down the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyakula Kshatriyas in March last year for want of a reasonable basis. The government has included additional terms of reference for the Commission in this regard recently.

A senior official told The Hindu, “When the Act was enacted [and eventually declared null and void], it was meant for one particular community. If the Commission wants to take any decision, some data should be collected. In that context, we have given them. In case anything comes to them, they are empowered to examine it also.”

While striking down the internal reservation, the court said its order did not prevent the State , if it so decided, from undertaking suitable exercises for collecting pertinent and contemporaneous data to determine how demands for internal reservation within the Backward Classes could be justly addressed. At the time of enactment of the 2021 Act, 116 castes were in the cumulative lists of MBCs and DNCs. “Choosing a particular caste and providing a special reservation of 10.5% out of the 20% to it is discriminatory in the absence of any sound differentiation from communities who are similarly situated,” the court said.

While the State government has the competence to classify any community or group of communities within the Backward Classes as a particular class for the grant of special measures, “there should be a reasonable basis” for categorising such communities into a different section from the rest of the communities within the MBCs and DNCs, on grounds that cannot be superficial or illusory,” it said.

The BC Commission was re-constituted in November last with a term of three years.

