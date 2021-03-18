Tamil NaduRANIPET 18 March 2021 01:29 IST
Comments
Back to the old ways
Updated: 18 March 2021 01:29 IST
Ranipet Collector A.R. Gladstone Pushparaj has opted for a long-forgotten medium to send messages to the people. He has been tying messages on pigeons about the importance of voting, and then releasing them. “The pigeons will land in various houses and residents will read the messages. This is a different way of creating voter awareness,” said an official in the district.
More In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
Read more...