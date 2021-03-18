Tamil Nadu

Back to the old ways

Ranipet Collector A.R. Gladstone Pushparaj has opted for a long-forgotten medium to send messages to the people. He has been tying messages on pigeons about the importance of voting, and then releasing them. “The pigeons will land in various houses and residents will read the messages. This is a different way of creating voter awareness,” said an official in the district.

