Back AMMK to revive Jayalalithaa’s rule: T.T.V. Dhinakaran

Tamil Nadu voters should back the candidates of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to revive the rule of Jayalalithaa, general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Sunday.

Concluding his campaign in Kovilpatti, where is contesting, he said the revival of Jayalalithaa’s rule, the prime objective of the AMMK, could be done only if the party candidates were elected. He said a new district, with Kovilpatti as its headquarters, would be created if his party won. New industries that would not affect the environment and agriculture and units making cattle-feed, with the rain-fed crops grown in and around the town, would be established.

Steps would be taken for getting the geographical indication tag for ‘Kadambur boli’ and ‘kaarasevu’, both snacks.

The AMMK leader said he would alleviate the decades-old drinking water crisis in the town by properly implementing the Seevalaperi Drinking Water Scheme and constructing overhead tanks. In rural areas, schemes would be implemented to treat and purify the groundwater.

The government hospital at Kovilpatti would get more doctors with the state-of-the-art equipment and the Kayathar block would get a government arts and science college and a polytechnic. The badly damaged roads would be re-laid and the damaged cement roads would get a makeover with paver blocks.

Mr. Dhinakaran said he would make efforts to install the bronze statues of V.O. Chidambaram and Thirumalai Nayak at Kovilpatti. “If I am elected, Kovilpatti will be a self-sufficient segment in every aspect,” he said.