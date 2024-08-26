ADVERTISEMENT

Baby killed, 20 others injured in road accident near Arani

Published - August 26, 2024 11:09 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI:

The Hindu Bureau

Driver of the mini-van lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyres burst. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An eight-month-old baby boy died and 20 others were injured after the mini-van in which they were travelling overturned on Arani-Villupuram Main Road at Vinnamangalam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased person was identified as N. Yogeshwaran, a native of Arunagirimangalam. His parents K. Natarajan, a mason, and N. Amudhavalli were travelling along with 18 other devotees from the village to the Amman temple in Puducherry when the driver of the mini-van, S. Murali, 32, lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyres burst.

In the impact, the vehicle overturned. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Traffic on the highway was affected for nearly an hour.

Motorists and passers-by alerted the police. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arani Taluk police has registered a case. A probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US