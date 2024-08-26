Baby killed, 20 others injured in road accident near Arani

An eight-month-old baby boy died and 20 others were injured after the mini-van in which they were travelling overturned on Arani-Villupuram Main Road at Vinnamangalam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

The deceased person was identified as N. Yogeshwaran, a native of Arunagirimangalam. His parents K. Natarajan, a mason, and N. Amudhavalli were travelling along with 18 other devotees from the village to the Amman temple in Puducherry when the driver of the mini-van, S. Murali, 32, lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyres burst.

In the impact, the vehicle overturned. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Traffic on the highway was affected for nearly an hour.

Motorists and passers-by alerted the police. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani.

Arani Taluk police has registered a case. A probe is under way.