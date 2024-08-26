GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baby killed, 20 others injured in road accident near Arani

Published - August 26, 2024 11:09 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Driver of the mini-van lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyres burst.

Driver of the mini-van lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyres burst. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An eight-month-old baby boy died and 20 others were injured after the mini-van in which they were travelling overturned on Arani-Villupuram Main Road at Vinnamangalam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

The deceased person was identified as N. Yogeshwaran, a native of Arunagirimangalam. His parents K. Natarajan, a mason, and N. Amudhavalli were travelling along with 18 other devotees from the village to the Amman temple in Puducherry when the driver of the mini-van, S. Murali, 32, lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyres burst.

In the impact, the vehicle overturned. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Traffic on the highway was affected for nearly an hour.

Motorists and passers-by alerted the police. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani.

Arani Taluk police has registered a case. A probe is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.