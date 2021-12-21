Baby dies in YouTube-assisted delivery at home; woman critical, husband held

A 34-year-old man, who tried to help his wife deliver at home with the help of YouTube videos near Ranipet, was arrested on Monday after the baby died.

Police said that R. Loganathan, 34, a petty trader in Nedumpuli village that comes under Panapakkam village panchayat in Nemili taluk in Ranipet district, relied on YouTube videos to help his wife L. Gomathi, 28, deliver their baby. In the process, she gave birth to a stillborn baby. The woman has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Vellore in a critical condition. The body of the infant has been kept at the GMHC in Vellore for post mortem.

“Strict action will be taken against such practices risking the lives of the mother and the infant. More awareness on a safe delivery system will be done,” said D. Bhaskara Pandian, Ranipet Collector.

Based on the complaint by Dr. S.N. Mohan Kumar, Medical Officer, Government PHC, Punnai Village, the police have registered a case against the man. The police said that the couple got married in June last year. Apart from the police enquiry, the Ranipet district administration has set up a team led by V. Manimaran, Deputy Director of Health Services, to probe the incident.