Baby boy dies after hot water spills on him near Vaniyambadi town

October 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A two-year-old baby boy succumbed to injuries that occured after hot water stored in a container accidentally spilled on him at Nimmiyambattu village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

The police said R. Yogan Rao, 2, son of K. Rajesh, 35, a mason who works in Bengaluru and R. Monisha,32. Along with their two children, the couple came to Monisha’s mother’s house in Nimmiyambattu village on October 7. Ms. Monisha had kept the hot water in a vessel near the veranda in the house to give bath to Yogan Rao and went out to fetch cold water.

The baby, who was playing nearby, went near the hot water container and pulled it. As a result, the water spilled over him. On hearing the baby’s screams, they rushed to the spot and took him to the Government taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town. Later, the child was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The Alangayam police in Tirupattur district have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is on, the police said.

