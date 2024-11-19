ADVERTISEMENT

Baanhem Ventures, the makers of Startup Thamizha, raise fresh funding of ₹3.3 crore

Updated - November 19, 2024 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Baanhem Ventures’ maiden flagship business reality TV show had already secured a commitment of over ₹200 crore in investments till date

The Hindu Bureau

Baanhem Ventures, the makers of Startup Thamizha, has raised fresh funding of ₹3.3 crore from entrepreneur and investor Kumar Vembu through his newly established investment firm Mudhal Partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement said Baanhem Ventures’ maiden flagship business reality TV show StartUp Thamizha, had already secured a commitment of over ₹200 crore in investments till date. In November 2023, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), functioning under the State’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department announced that it is launching Startup Thamizha, a first-of-its-kind reality show.

At the time, the Refex Group had pledged ₹100 crore. Apart from this, Velumani of Thyrocare and Pontaq Investing gave them a commitment of ₹50 crore and ₹25 crore, respectively. Native Lead Angels had committed to contribute ₹10 crore, while the remaining amount was planned to be raised from other investors.

Mr. Vembu said: “Initiatives such as Startup India, StartupTN, entrepreneurship cells, and incubation centres are fueling dreams for today’s youth, from colleges to corporate jobs, to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US