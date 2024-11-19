Baanhem Ventures, the makers of Startup Thamizha, raise fresh funding of ₹3.3 crore

Baanhem Ventures, the makers of Startup Thamizha, has raised fresh funding of ₹3.3 crore from entrepreneur and investor Kumar Vembu through his newly established investment firm Mudhal Partners.

A statement said Baanhem Ventures’ maiden flagship business reality TV show StartUp Thamizha, had already secured a commitment of over ₹200 crore in investments till date. In November 2023, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), functioning under the State’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department announced that it is launching Startup Thamizha, a first-of-its-kind reality show.

At the time, the Refex Group had pledged ₹100 crore. Apart from this, Velumani of Thyrocare and Pontaq Investing gave them a commitment of ₹50 crore and ₹25 crore, respectively. Native Lead Angels had committed to contribute ₹10 crore, while the remaining amount was planned to be raised from other investors.

Mr. Vembu said: “Initiatives such as Startup India, StartupTN, entrepreneurship cells, and incubation centres are fueling dreams for today’s youth, from colleges to corporate jobs, to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys.”

