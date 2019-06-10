Baalu denies report of DMK joining Union Cabinet

DMK parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Sunday dismissed as an “unadulterated lie” a report in a Tamil daily that his party would join the Union Cabinet, headed by the BJP.
In a statement, the DMK leader accused the newspaper of twisting his meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and his deputy in the ministry, Arjun Ram.
‘Unadulterated lie’
“It is normal for Ministers to meet leaders of Opposition parties to seek their support for the smooth functioning of Parliament. They [Ministers] also informed us about the agenda and dates for various debates. The report that the DMK will join the Union Cabinet after six months is an unadulterated lie,” Mr. Baalu said.
