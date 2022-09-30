B. Arch merit list on Oct. 5, counselling through TNEA from Oct. 8

ADVERTISEMENT

The merit list for B. Arch aspirants will be released on October 5 and single window counselling through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee will begin on October 8, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi announced on Friday. As many as 44 colleges would participate in the counselling process.

The Minister said classes would commence at the end of October after completion of four rounds of counselling.

In the second round of counselling for engineering courses, 14,153 students would be joining in colleges, he said.

Of the 31,094 candidates eligible to participate in counselling, 23,458 had registered and confirmed their choices. All candidates who are allotted seats must pay the fee before October 10, he added.

In the first round of engineering counselling for which the cut-off ended at 184.505 as many as 10,351 candidates joined colleges. A total of 14,524 candidates were eligible of which 12,234 had confirmed their participation.

The third round would begin on October 13.

“This year the TNEA counselling is doing well. We have made efforts to ensure that seats do not go waste in Anna University,” Mr. Ponmudi added.

As for lower admission rates in University colleges elsewhere, he said, “We are giving the candidates the option to join the college of their choice.” He pointed out that even in the first round for which the cut-off was much higher, 4,289 candidates had opted to wait for the second round.

Some candidates who had cleared Class 12 exams later through supplementary exams had been unable to join arts and science colleges as admissions had been completed. Mr. Ponmudi said for these candidates the Directorate of College Education had given the opportunity of ‘veranda admission’ where students could walk in and be admitted if found eligible. “If there are vacancies in colleges after admissions for candidates, who had already applied, had been completed then we have no objection if those who had not applied are considered for admission,” he said.