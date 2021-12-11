Azim Premji receives Dr. Ida S. Scudder Oration award

Other recipients include former Indian President Abdul Kalam

Azim Premji, founder chairman of Wipro limited and founder of Azim Premji Foundation is this year’s recipient of 10th annual Dr. Ida S. Scudder Humanitarian Oration, jointly established by Christian Medical College Vellore (CMC) and the U.S.-based Vellore CMC Foundation.

The award being presented to Mr. Premji in recognition of his contributions to the society through the foundation.

Established in 2001, the Foundation has contributed immensely towards education, runs Azim Premji University in Bengaluru and also supports several not-for-profit organisations with financial grants. The Foundation also funded organisations in the field of healthcare.

Dr. Scudder who was born in Ranipet in 1870 dedicated her life to bringing modern healthcare and medical education to people of India. The Oration seeks to inspire people to emulate her dedication to the service of humanity by honouring exceptional individuals. The previous recipients of the Dr. Ida S. Scudder Humanitarian Oration include former president of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.