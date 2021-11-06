Azadi Ka Amrit expo spotlights T.N. role

Among the exhibits is Major Bannerman’s report on the trial and execution of Kattabomman

In the last scene of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Sivaji Ganesan, playing the lead role, would walk majestically towards the gallows. Questions were asked whether it was a cinematic portrayal or whether Kattabomman, the Poligar or Palyakarar of Panchalamkurichi, actually exhibited an unflinching gait?

“When he went out to be executed, he walked with a firm and daring air and cast looks of sullen contempt on the Poligars to his right and left,” Major Bannerman writes in his report on the trial and execution of Kattabomman. The report is on display at an exhibition organised by the Tamil Nadu Information Department to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

Last regret

“When he reached the foot of the tree on which he was hanged, he regretted having left his fort in the defence of which it would have been better for him to have died,” the report adds. The British officer writes that it was reported to him that on his way to the place of execution, Kattabomman had expressed some anxiety about his brother (Oomaithurai), who had a speech disability. “Kattabomman had compelled the government to inflict upon him such a rigorous punishment by repeatedly acting in contempt of the company’s authority and at last an open rebellion,” the report reads.

V.P. Jayaseelan, Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, said the exhibition entitled, Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle, was part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov’, organised nationwide. The exhibition is being held at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminal at Koyambedu. “We have decided to extend the exhibition for a week from November 8 because of the tremendous response,” he said.

Court order

The manuscript of Major Bannerman’s letter and the sword and other weapons used by Kattabomman are on display. It also has a copy of the order of the High Court rejecting the appeal from freedom fighters V.O. Chidambaram and Subramania Siva against their conviction. “The sentence was reduced. Though their plea against their transportation to Andaman was rejected, they could not be sent there because the prison was full,” said A.R. Venkatachalapathy, Professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies, who has written extensively on V.O. Chidambaram.

The exhibition has sections spotlighting the unsung heroes of the freedom movement, women freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil Nadu, besides cartoons of poet Subramania Bharathi and events that secured a permanent place for Tamil Nadu in the history, Mr. Jayaseelan said.

“We have highlighted the achievement of M.A. Eswaran, who spent 10 years in prison. He was the driving force behind the construction of the Bhavanisagar dam,” he said. Eswaran agreed to support T. Prakasam for premier of the Madras Presidency on one condition: he construct a dam, known today as Bhavanisagar. “Not many know that Subbaiah, a freedom fighter from Theni, was lodged at the Alipore jail for a year. There are many unsung heroes,” Mr. Jayaseelan said.

The exhibition also showcases the chair used by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Chennai Central Prison and the umbrella used by Gandhi, besides the events between 1920 and 1947 and Gandhi’s visit to Tamil Nadu from the archives of The Hindu.

Exhibition extended

The State Government has extended the exhibition, organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, till November 14. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, according to the release.