‘Ayurveda helps boost immunity against COVID-19’

VELLORE

26 June 2020 19:58 IST

With no vaccination available for COVID-19 so far, it would be appropriate to put into use ayurveda to develop immunity among people, said T. Godwin, Chief Medical Superintendent, Kerala Ayurveda Limited. Under the guidelines from the Ministry of AYUSH, he gave a presentation before medical experts and District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram on Friday.

He said that it would take effect once the State government approves the strategy.

The need to build natural immunity has become vital during these trying times. The ancient science of Ayurveda offers a diversity of formulations, treatments, and practices to help build immunity, he said.

Those infected with COVID-19 and others can also be given these medications along with other ayurvedic practices to help boost immunity, he said.