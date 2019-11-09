Ayodhya verdict: IUML calls for peace

Indian Union Muslim League national president K.M. Kader Mohideen on Thursday said everyone should accept the impending verdict in the Ayodhya case, whichever way it goes. In a statement, Mr. Mohideen said the Central government should act impartially and ensure that social harmony is upheld.

He said right from 1989, the IUML has been holding a strong view regarding the Babri Masjid issue and this was made clear in its Bombay Declaration after its general committee meeting in Mumbai.

Mr. Mohideen said a resolution was passed at the meeting that the Babri Masjid issue was a land dispute and should not be turned into a religious case and that the Supreme Court should hold a day-to-day hearing on the matter on that aspect.

“The resolution also demanded that the Central government implement the Supreme Court’s verdict when it was pronounced, impartially,” he said.

“Since the verdict that is going to be given is final, all those involved should act responsibly, and uphold the social harmony that is prevalent in India,” he said.

On Friday, PMK leader S. Ramadoss and the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam also called for calm in connection with the verdict.