Ayodhya mediator moves HC against withdrawal of police protection

Senior Counsel Sriram Panchu was under Z category security until recently

Senior Counsel Sriram Panchu was under Z category security until recently

Senior Counsel Sriram Panchu has moved the Madras High Court against withdrawal of police security provided to him ever since the Supreme Court appointed him as one of the mediators to attempt to resolve the Ayodhya title dispute in 2019. He was under Z category security until its recent withdrawal.

Appearing before Justice N. Sathish Kumar, senior counsel S. Prabakaran said Mr. Panchu had a standing of over four decades in the Bar, and he was instrumental in establishing the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre annexed to the Madras High Court for resolving legal disputes through dialogue.

Further, stating it was absolutely necessary to continue his security due to certain unsavoury incidents, Mr. Prabakaran urged the court to hold the proceedings in-camera so that he would be in a better position to disclose those details to the court. After hearing him out, the judge directed the government counsel to obtain instructions by Thursday.