Ayodhya Mandapam taken over in view of HC order, says Minister

April 12, 2022 17:31 IST

‘A group functioning there is exploiting the devotees’

The administration of Ayodhya Mandapam at West Mambalam in Chennai was taken over by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) only after the order of the Madras High Court, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to BJP member Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South), who raised the issue, Mr. Sekarbabu said a judgment was being awaited in the case, and action would be taken as per the ruling and the rules of the Department in consultation with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Sekarbabu also pointed out that last month, the High Court dismissed a plea to quash an order of the HR&CE Department to take over Ayodhya Mandapam managed by Sri Ram Samaj. Listing certain activities of the Samaj, he said a “group functioning there is exploiting the devotees”.

By making up an impression that the DMK government was against some communities, some elements were trying to create law and order issues, Mr. Sekarbabu said. “The Chief Minister would not hesitate to control such attempts with an iron fist.”

AIADMK’s deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam objected to a word used by Mr. Sekarbabu while referring to people in the Samaj exploiting the devotees. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened and said a “group” ( koottam) could be used in that reference.

Mr. Sekarbabu pointed out that while Department officials were informed that there were no idols there, in its affidavit before the court the Samaj said the idols of Ram, Sitadevi and Hanuman were located there. Inspections, following a complaint of irregularities, revealed that the Samaj’s actions went against Section 6 (20) of the HR&CE Act, 1959, the Minister said. Eventually, a Fit Person ( Thakkar) was appointed for taking over the administration in 2013.

As for Ms. Srinivasan’s charge that the administration of Ayodhya Mandapam was taken over by the Department without the legal steps being followed, Mr. Sekarbabu cited the High Court’s order and said BJP functionaries gathered there on Monday; thereafter there was an incident of stone-pelting on Department officials.