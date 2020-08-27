Ayanavaram encounter: four constables transferred

CHENNAI

27 August 2020 01:00 IST

Four police constables who were part of the team that gunned down notorious criminal Shankar last week were transferred from the Ayanavaram police station on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Shankar, 48, who was involved in more than 50 criminal cases, was gunned down by the Ayanavaram police on New Avadi Road when he was taken to recover ganja and attempted to escape after attacking police constable Mubarak. A judicial magistrate conducted an inquiry into death of Shankar. As per protocol, the case was transferred to the CB-CID.

On Wednestay, four police personnel in the team — Jaya Prakash, Vadivel, Mubarak and Kamesh Babu — were transferred by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk.

