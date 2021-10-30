AY.4.2 variant not detected in T.N., says Health Minister

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, 29/10/2021 : For City Desk : Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian releases Handbook on Stroke awareness at Stanley Medical College in Chennai on Frdiday, along with Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan and Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Dean P.Balaji are in picture. Photo : Jothi Ramalingam .B / The Hindu

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 00:19 IST

Deputy directors of health to intensify screening at borders

No sample has been found infected with AY.4.2, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant, in Tamil Nadu so far, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said. However, deputy directors of health services have been instructed to intensify screening along the border areas of Karnataka and Kerala, he said.

About 1% of the cases in Maharashtra were that of the Delta sub-variant, while Karnataka had seen seven cases, he said on Friday. Samples from clusters were screened at the State’s laboratory for genomic sequencing, he said, adding that of the 63 cluster samples screened, 84% had the Delta variant. So far, over 90% of the samples tested were found to have the variant.

Mr. Subramanian said those found infected with the AY.4.2 variant in Maharashtra and Karnataka had symptoms similar to the Delta variant. “We have asked the deputy directors of health services to intensify screening along the border areas of Kerala and Karnataka,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the World Stroke Day at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

He said globally, around six crore people were affected with stroke. In India, nearly six lakh people were affected with stroke every year, of which nearly 1.5 lakh died. He stressed the need for those experiencing symptoms of stroke to seek medical help at the nearest facility in four hours.

He said “alteplase” used to treat stroke, was available at government headquarters hospitals, government medical college hospitals and select taluk hospitals. The government spends ₹35,000 for every one-time administration of it.

On behalf of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 10 vehicles were flagged off to spread awareness on stroke. He also released an awareness handbook. With Deepavali approaching, he said special wards would be set up at all government headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals for the treatment of burns.