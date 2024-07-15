AWS and iTNT Hub collaborate to nurture generative AI innovation among startups in Tamil Nadu

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited has said that it will be supporting Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub to launch a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup hub program. It will focus on accelerating the development of generative AI solutions for public-centric initiatives through the startup ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. AWS India Private Limited undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India.

According to details shared by AWS, the program will enable startups to collaborate with the industry to build public sector-focused solutions using generative AI, and will solicit and shortlist startups building solutions for government, healthcare, education, and non-profit sectors operating in the AI, generative AI, and deep-tech space.

The generative AI startup hub program aims to support startups and innovators at all stages of maturity, including incorporated startups, mature startups, individual innovators, and pre-incorporated teams.

Startups eligible for this program will receive up to USD $10,000 in AWS credits to experiment and build with more than 240 fully featured services on AWS, including innovative generative AI services and solutions such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, AWS Trainium, AWS Inferentia among others. AWS will also explore the possibility of onboarding startups to the AWS Partner Network (APN), subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, which can enable these organisations with product acceleration, and market access and expansion.

Sunil PP, Lead – Channels and Alliances, Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited, said: “By collaborating with iTNT Hub, we aim to nurture a startup community that has core capabilities and strengths in generative AI, accelerate innovation using generative AI, and help public sector organisations implement solutions that can create positive and scalable impact in society.”

“Collaborating with a global technology leader like AWS gives us access to the latest technology, innovation methodologies, and best practices, and enables startups to jumpstart their innovation and growth journey with subject-matter expertise on cloud and generative AI,” said Vanitha Venugopal, CEO, iTNT Hub. “Through this programme, we aspire to strengthen the entrepreneurial environment for startups across Tamil Nadu, and empower those based in locations which typically have limited access to resources,” she added.

iTNT as an innovation hub was established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY, Government of India), and Information Technology and Digital Services Department (IT&DS, Government of Tamil Nadu), with industry support. The Hub located in Anna University, Chennai, is focused on building a unique deep tech innovation network in Tamil Nadu by leveraging the combined strengths of startups, innovators, academia, government, and industry leaders.