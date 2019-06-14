‘Away-From-Reactor facility safe’

While anti-nuclear groups are opposing the proposal to set up an ‘Away From Reactor’ facility on the premises of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP), ahead of a scheduled public hearing on July 10, the KKNPP Director has allayed apprehensions that the facility would harm the residents.

In a statement, Sanjay Kumar, Site Director, KKNPP, said all nuclear power stations in operation in India and other countries had facilities to store new as well as spent (used) fuel. The scheme for the storage of spent fuel in a nuclear power plant was two-fold — one facility is located within the reactor building/service building, generally known as the spent fuel storage pool/bay, and the other is located away from the reactor, called the Away From Reactor (AFR) Spent Fuel Storage Facility, but within the plant’s premises.

The AFR Spent Fuel Storage Facility is not needed from day one and can be constructed as and when a need arises. There are two AFRs in operation at Tarapur near Mumbai in Maharashtra and one at Rawatbhata near Kota in Rajasthan. An AFR is being constructed at Rawatbhata.

The spent fuel storage pool inside the reactor building has a limited capacity and is used for immediate storage of the spent fuel removed from the reactor during refuelling. The fuel remains in the pool initially for a few years for it to be cooled sufficiently before it is shifted to the facility. The AFR Spent Fuel Storage Facility is functionally similar to the ‘Spent Fuel Pool’ inside the reactor building, except in terms of capacity.

“AFR design is specific to fuel type. The proposed AFR facility is designed for storing spent fuel discharged from reactors at Kudankulam Units 1 and 2 and cannot be used for storing spent fuel from other reactors elsewhere in India whose design is different. The proposed AFR facility at KKNPP reactors 1 and 2 is for storage of spent fuel only and not for storage of nuclear waste, as perceived by a few. The requirements for spent fuel storage and waste management are different,” the official said.

“The design ensures that there would not be any adverse impact of the facility on the personnel, the public and the environment. The radiation dose on account of AFR to the public would be negligible, even [when] compared to the exposure from natural radiation background sources like soil, sun etc. This has been established at the Tarapur and Rawatbhata sites, where AFRs have been in operation for many years,” Mr. Kumar said.