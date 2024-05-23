ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness sessions on entrance exam counselling to be held across T.N.

Published - May 23, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The first will be held in Vellore on May 25, with ones to follow in Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, and Villupuram on May 26, June 1, and June 2 respectively

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology along with The Hindu EducationPlus will organise a series of sessions on Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA)/Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)/Nation Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) counselling and choice filling in various cities in the State.

The sessions will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registrations will commence at 9 a.m. There is no admission fee. Independent analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi will offer tips on choice filling. The session aims to equip students with the knowledge to approach the admission process confidently and choose the right institution and course to align with their career aspirations.

The first session will be held in Vellore at Sunbeam School of Excellence (CBSE) on May 25. A session will be held in Krishnagiri on May 26; Thanjavur on June 1; and Villupuram on June 2. The interactive session will be held in Dindigul on June 8; Madurai on June 9; Tirunelveli on June 15; Chengalpattu on July 13; and Chennai on July 14. 

To pre-register, visit: https://bit.ly/4bMLQuw or scan the QR code. For more details contact, 9003077030, 9962226550, or 9094041021. 

