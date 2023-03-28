Awareness session on jewellery hallmarking held in Vellore

March 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VELLORE

An awareness session on hallmarking for gold and silver jewellers and pawn brokers was organised by the Chennai wing of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Vellore on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the BIS, which functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, explained its various schemes including product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hallmarking of gold and silver jewellery and artefacts and laboratory services for around 150 jewellers and pawn brokers as part of consumer protection efforts of the BIS.

On the occasion, D. Jeevanandam, Joint Director, BIS (Chennai), and G. Bhavani, Director and Head (Chennai) participated, the release said.