Awareness rally on World Hypertension Day

Lifestyle changes key to control hypertension

SIMS Hospital organised an awareness rally here on Tuesday to mark World Hypertension Day.

K. Jayanthi, senior interventional cardiologist, who flagged off the rally, said that while the leading cause of death worldwide was coronary artery disease, hypertension was the most significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease. "Maintaining appropriate blood pressure in the general population through lifestyle modifications such as limiting dietary salt intake and enhancing fruit and vegetable consumption will be extremely beneficial,” she said.

She added that trials of blood pressure medications had shown that they could help prevent heart failure. “The purpose of this rally is to foster a small initiative towards a healthy lifestyle,” she said. Shilpa Menon, consultant, and Sangeetha, medical superintendent at the hospital, also took part in the rally, which saw the participation of around 50 staff members of the hospital.