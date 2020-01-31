Awareness rally advocates use of helmets

Members of Junior Chamber International, and police personnel participated in a rally to create awareness on wearing helmets by the two wheeler riders.

A customised auto remodelled as a ‘Helmet’ was in the front to lead the participants of the rally.

Deputy Inspector General of Police-Vellore range, N. Kamini, flagged off the rally at Green Circle in Vellore.

Pamphlets made especially for this purpose were distributed to the motorists on the importance of adhering road rules while driving two wheeler and four wheeler.

The participants of the rally went up to Officers Line junction and reached Gandhi statue at Vellore Fort.

Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Pravesh Kumar, ADSP, Vijaykumar and JCI president Sathishkumar also participated.