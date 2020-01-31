Tamil Nadu

Awareness rally advocates use of helmets

Message on wheels An autorickshaw made to look like a helmet leads a awareness drive through the streets of Vellore on Thursday.

Message on wheels An autorickshaw made to look like a helmet leads a awareness drive through the streets of Vellore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Members of Junior Chamber International, and police personnel participated in a rally to create awareness on wearing helmets by the two wheeler riders.

A customised auto remodelled as a ‘Helmet’ was in the front to lead the participants of the rally.

Deputy Inspector General of Police-Vellore range, N. Kamini, flagged off the rally at Green Circle in Vellore.

Pamphlets made especially for this purpose were distributed to the motorists on the importance of adhering road rules while driving two wheeler and four wheeler.

The participants of the rally went up to Officers Line junction and reached Gandhi statue at Vellore Fort.

Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Pravesh Kumar, ADSP, Vijaykumar and JCI president Sathishkumar also participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 1:21:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/awareness-rally-advocates-use-of-helmets/article30696756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY