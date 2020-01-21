Tamil Nadu

Awareness rallies mark Road Safety Week in Vellore

more-in

Programmes highlight importance of observing rules such as wearing helmet

Regional Transport Office, Vellore, and the Indian Red Cross Society jointly organised awareness programmes for women, bus drivers, auto drivers and taught them various traffic rules and aspects of road safety.

As part of the 31st Road Safety Week observed in the country from Monday, two-wheeler riders wore helmet. Vellore District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram launched the programme at the new bus stand, distributed pamphlets to State Transport Corporation bus drivers and conductors. He urged two-wheelers riders, auto and bus drivers to adhere to road discipline. More than 150 women participated in a motorcycle rally, which was flagged off by Mr. Sundaram. A motorcycle rally involving women was flagged off at the Tirupattur Collector office by Collector M.P. Sivararul and Superintendent of Police, P. Vijaya Kumar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 4:39:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/awareness-rallies-mark-road-safety-week-in-vellore/article30611987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY