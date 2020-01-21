Awareness rallies mark Road Safety Week in Vellore

Regional Transport Office, Vellore, and the Indian Red Cross Society jointly organised awareness programmes for women, bus drivers, auto drivers and taught them various traffic rules and aspects of road safety.

As part of the 31st Road Safety Week observed in the country from Monday, two-wheeler riders wore helmet. Vellore District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram launched the programme at the new bus stand, distributed pamphlets to State Transport Corporation bus drivers and conductors. He urged two-wheelers riders, auto and bus drivers to adhere to road discipline. More than 150 women participated in a motorcycle rally, which was flagged off by Mr. Sundaram. A motorcycle rally involving women was flagged off at the Tirupattur Collector office by Collector M.P. Sivararul and Superintendent of Police, P. Vijaya Kumar.