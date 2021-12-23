Awareness programme on handloom mark schemes

Panel explains use of web and mobile apps to weavers

In order to create awareness of the Handloom Mark scheme among the handloom industry stakeholders as well as to explain the use of web application and mobile app, the textiles committee of the Union Ministry organised a programme in Arani near Tiruvannamalai.

Inaugurating the programme, B. Elangovan, Assistant Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles of the State government, said the handloom industry in the country was part of a rich cultural heritage. After agriculture, handloom provides livelihood for 35.2 lakh people through 28.2 lakh handloom units in the country.

“In order to safeguard the interests of the handloom weavers, the Handloom Mark scheme was launched in 2006 by the Centre to create market opportunities for them,” he said.

In line with the digitalisation of Centrally-sponsored schemes, the textiles committee has launched a web application and a mobile app. Explaining its features, V. Ponnusamy, quality assurance officer, Textiles Committee (Chennai), said online submission of applications to join the scheme can be done using the new app. Consumers can also verify the genuineness of the products and handloom mark labels through the ‘Customer App’.

K. Poornima, assistant director, Textiles Committee (Chennai), K. Raghu, scientist, Central Silk Board (Kancheepuram), V. Patturajan, assistant director, textiles committee (Chennai) took part in the programme.