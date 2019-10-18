Awareness event conducted at CMC Vellore on World Osteoporosis Day

The department of endocrinology at Christian Medical College, in collaboration with the departments of geriatrics, orthopedics, physical medicine and dietetics, organised an event in commemoration of World Osteoporosis Day on Friday at the CMC hospital campus.

Various programmes were conducted to educate affected patients as well as their relatives/caretakers regarding osteoporosis.

Essay and poster competitions were conducted as part of the event. A puppet show held at the event gave a detailed account of the symptoms, medications and treatments available for osteoporosis at hospitals worldwide.

The programme was inaugurated by former principal of CMC Vellore, J.P. Muliyil. He highlighted the importance of creating awareness among the public about the preventive and treatment strategies for osteoporosis. He emphasized how adequate sunlight exposure could improve vitamin D status of an individual.

There were stalls which focused on different aspects of dealing with osteoporosis which included nutrition, exercise programmes, medical treatment to prevent fractures, and management following surgery for osteoporotic fractures.

Tamil and English essay competitions were conducted on the theme “Preventing fractures in the elderly - making it easy” and a poster competition was also held on the topic “Broken bones may break society”. A total of about 400 people registered for the event, and prizes were awarded for the winners of the essay and poster competitions. Osteoporosis is a common disorder which affects one out of every two postmenopausal women and one out of every five elderly men in India.

It is the most common underlying cause for fractures sustained following a trivial fall. Doctors at endocrinology say that osteoporosis may result in fractures of the spine, pelvis and forearm. An annual mortality rate of approximately 20% has been reported following hip fractures.

‘DXA’ scan

Osteoporosis is diagnosed by performing a special scan called the DXA scan, or by identifying vertebral fractures on an X-ray.

Ensuring adequate physical activity and a diet replete with calcium and vitamin-D are important aspects of prevention and management of osteoporosis. Medications such as bisphosphonates and teriparatide are used to treat osteoporosis, and have been shown to reduce the risk of fractures, they said.