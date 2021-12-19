Awards distributed to 13 alumni of Alagappa College of Technology

Several stalwarts among award winners

Governor R. N. Ravi on Saturday distributed awards to 13 eminent alumni of the Alagappa College of Technology as part of its 77th anniversary celebrations.

The award-winners for the year 2020 included M.S. Ananth of 1967 batch, K.P. Mohandas Rao (1957), N. Shankar (1965), J. Venkat Rao (1970), M. M. Murugappan (1976) and Jonnalagadda Raghava Rao (1984).

The award-winners for 2021 included Ram Shankar Subramanian (1968), Arun Bijur (1969), Sukumar Devotta (1971), Y. Gee. Mahendra (1971), Rangarajan Srinivasagopalan (1979), Krishnaswamy Ramajayam Ilanghovan (1984) and Venkatasamy Raja Sreenivasan (1984).

The two-day event will include discussions on the roadmap to excellence by the award-winners and industrialists followed by seminar and panel discussions by expert entrepreneurs.

Governor R.N. Ravi urged the alumni to contribute towards achievement of the goals set by visionary leaders in the country.

The Governor stressed the need for better contribution by the institutions of excellence in technology to achieve the goal and transform the country by 2047.

Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the founders of the great institution understood that education was the key for societal transformation in the country.