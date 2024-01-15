Award for woman who gave away land to upgrade school

January 15, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the State government would honour U. Pooranam, who recently donated land for the development of a government school in Madurai. She would be presented the Chief Minister’s special award during the Republic Day event, Mr. Stalin posted on X (formerly Twitter). Ms. Pooranam has donated 1.52 acres of land for the purpose, which would benefit thousands of students. “She is the identity of the Tamil community which values education and teaching as the highest virtue,” Mr. Stalin said.

