Avoid harsh words while reacting to criticism, Panneerselvam tells supporters
Recalls anecdotes involving former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai to underline that one should not react angrily to criticism
Deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, issued an advice to his followers not to resort to harsh words, while reacting to criticism against them.
In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam also recalled anecdotes involving former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai to underline that one should not react angrily to criticism. However, he did not get into specifics.
“Like Perarignar Anna said, our popularity and the support people have for us, should impress those who criticise us. People and party men hate them and they are not able to take it. Their inability has turned it into anger,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.
